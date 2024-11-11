Ouster rises 17.5%

Ouster (OUST) is up 17.5%, or $1.40 to $9.39.
- Ouster upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald following underperformance
- Ouster upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Ouster, Inc. Achieves Record Revenue in Q3 2024
- Ouster reports Q3 EPS (54c), consensus (57c)
- Ouster sees Q4 revenue $29M-$31M, consensus $29.92M
