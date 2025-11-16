Ouster (OUST) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 40.29

The average one-year price target for Ouster (NasdaqGS:OUST) has been revised to $40.29 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $36.38 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.72% from the latest reported closing price of $22.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.16%, an increase of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.84% to 36,570K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,523K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,449K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,303K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 11.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,261K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 170.41% over the last quarter.

Tao Capital Management holds 1,125K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

