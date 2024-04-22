Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ending at $7.03, denoting a -1.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

The company's stock has climbed by 44.94% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.54 per share and revenue of $92.2 million, which would represent changes of +42.9% and +10.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.67% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ouster, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST)

