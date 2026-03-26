Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ended the recent trading session at $19.31, demonstrating a -4.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.12% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, up 26.19% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.8 million, indicating a 40.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and a revenue of $219.9 million, representing changes of +10.28% and +29.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.24% higher. Ouster, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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