Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ending at $13.13, denoting a -0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.64%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 40.38% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 13, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.34 per share and revenue of $92.2 million, which would represent changes of +62.26% and +10.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ouster, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

