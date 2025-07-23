Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed the most recent trading day at $26.65, moving -2.67% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.18% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.45, indicating a 15.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34 million, up 25.97% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.71 per share and a revenue of $143.4 million, indicating changes of +17.79% and +29.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.73% upward. Ouster, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.