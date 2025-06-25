Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Moves -1.88%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $23.53, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

The company's stock has climbed by 121.42% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.48, signifying a 9.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34 million, showing a 25.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.74 per share and a revenue of $143.4 million, representing changes of +16.35% and +29.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Ouster, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

