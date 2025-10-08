Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ended the recent trading session at $30.65, demonstrating a -6.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.66% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.43, signifying a 20.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.75 million, indicating a 30.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.58 per share and a revenue of $144.25 million, indicating changes of +24.04% and +29.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Ouster, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

