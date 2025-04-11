Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) reached $7.05, with a -0.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Ouster, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.15 million, up 20.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.54 per share and revenue of $142.45 million, which would represent changes of +25.96% and +28.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.91% lower within the past month. Ouster, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

