Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $7.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

The the stock of company has risen by 31.7% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ouster, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Ouster, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

