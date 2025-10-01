Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ended the recent trading session at $27.41, demonstrating a +1.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.34% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, up 20.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.75 million, up 30.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $144.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.04% and +29.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ouster, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

