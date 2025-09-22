Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ended the recent trading session at $35.02, demonstrating a +1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.43, indicating a 20.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.75 million, up 30.88% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and a revenue of $144.25 million, representing changes of +24.04% and +29.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ouster, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

