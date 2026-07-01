Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $60.02, marking a -4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 35.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.31, signifying a 18.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $50.77 million, indicating a 44.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.05 per share and a revenue of $223 million, demonstrating changes of +1.87% and +31.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Ouster, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.