Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) was down 4.86% at $26.41. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 37.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.31, signifying a 26.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $45.8 million, showing a 40.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $219.9 million, indicating changes of +10.28% and +29.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Ouster, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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