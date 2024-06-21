Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Ouster, Inc. (OUST) standing at $10.20, reflecting a -0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release.

OUST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.34 per share and revenue of $92.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.26% and +10.71%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.9% higher within the past month. Ouster, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

