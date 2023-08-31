Ouster Inc - (OUST) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 10.05

The average one-year price target for Ouster Inc - (NYSE:OUST) has been revised to 10.05 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 9.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.86% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster Inc -. This is a decrease of 103 owner(s) or 41.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.53% to 7,500K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tao Capital Management holds 1,125K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,253K shares, representing a decrease of 900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 45.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 916K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,163K shares, representing a decrease of 900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 45.53% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 715K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing a decrease of 397.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 14.44% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 498K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing a decrease of 418.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 477K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares, representing a decrease of 798.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 52.28% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.