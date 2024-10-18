Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed the most recent trading day at $8.07, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 28.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ouster, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.