Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $19.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.49% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 2, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.85 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.53 per share and revenue of $148 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.44% and +33.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ouster, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

