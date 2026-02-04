Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $19.18, marking a -5.38% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 21.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 2, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.39, signifying a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.85 million, up 35.76% from the prior-year quarter.

OUST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.53 per share and revenue of $148 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.44% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ouster, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

