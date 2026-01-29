Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) was down 1.68% at $23.48. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.72%.

The stock of company has risen by 10.35% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 2, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Ouster, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.85 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.53 per share and a revenue of $148 million, indicating changes of +26.44% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ouster, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

