Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed the most recent trading day at $6.06, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Ouster, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

