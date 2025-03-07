Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ended the recent trading session at $8.08, demonstrating a +1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 27.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.23, marking a 75.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30 million, indicating a 22.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ouster, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ouster, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.