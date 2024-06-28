Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed the most recent trading day at $9.83, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.52% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.34 per share and revenue of $92.2 million, indicating changes of +62.26% and +10.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Ouster, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

