Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ending at $8.25, denoting a +1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.59% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.63%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.12% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.23, indicating a 75.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30 million, up 22.75% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ouster, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ouster, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

