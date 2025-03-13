Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $7.56, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.96%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 22.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.23, signifying a 75.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30 million, indicating a 22.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ouster, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

