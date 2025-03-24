Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $11.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 24.58% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 9.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Ouster, Inc. to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31 million, showing a 19.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $146 million, signifying shifts of +43.75% and +31.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ouster, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

