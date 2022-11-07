Markets
Ouster Gains On Merger Agreement With Velodyne, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ouster, Inc. (OUST) are trading more than 5 percent in the pre-market after the company reported a definitive merger agreement with global lidar sensors and solutions provider Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR, VLDRW). Further, the company has reiterated its full-year revenue.

As per the agreement, each Velodyne share will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of Ouster at closing. The transaction will result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning approximately 50% of the combined company, based on current shares outstanding. The merger transactions are expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. The shares have been on an uptrend since November 3rd.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company reiterated revenue guidance of $40 to $55 million. Wall Street analysts are looking for $46.14 million.

Currently, shares are at $1.29, up 5 percent from the previous close of $1.13 on a volume of 610,674.

