An Ouster Director Sold Over 9,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Susan Heystee sold 9,316 shares on May 21, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $324,000 at around $34.80 per share.

The sale represented 20.98% of her direct holdings, leaving her with 35,093 shares directly owned after the transaction.

No indirect or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold and retained are held directly.

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Susan Heystee, a member of the Board of Directors for Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST), reported the open-market sale of 9,316 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $324,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,316 Transaction value ~$324,197 Post-transaction shares (direct) 35,093 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.2 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($34.80).

Key questions

How did the size of this sale compare to Heystee's historical sale activity?

The 9,316 shares sold in this transaction is below the historical average sale size of approximately 16,938 shares, a reduction primarily attributable to diminished direct holdings after prior sales.

The 9,316 shares sold in this transaction is below the historical average sale size of approximately 16,938 shares, a reduction primarily attributable to diminished direct holdings after prior sales. What proportion of Heystee's stake was involved and what remains?

The transaction accounted for roughly 21% of her direct ownership at the time, leaving a direct holding of 35,093 shares, which is approximately 0.06% of Ouster's outstanding shares as of the latest disclosure.

The transaction accounted for roughly 21% of her direct ownership at the time, leaving a direct holding of 35,093 shares, which is approximately 0.06% of Ouster's outstanding shares as of the latest disclosure. Was there any use of indirect ownership vehicles or derivative securities in this trade?

No; the entire transaction involved the direct sale of common stock, with no indirect holdings (such as trusts or LLCs) or derivative instruments (such as options) reported.

No; the entire transaction involved the direct sale of common stock, with no indirect holdings (such as trusts or LLCs) or derivative instruments (such as options) reported. How does the timing of this sale relate to Ouster's market performance?

The sale was executed as the stock closed at $35.09 on May 21, 2026 — up 254.8% over the past year — suggesting Heystee continued to raise liquidity as the available direct share base declined, rather than signaling an outsized change in disposition strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.69 billion Revenue (TTM) $185.33 million Net income (TTM) ($55.83 million) 1-year price change 254.80%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of May 21, 2026.

Company snapshot

Ouster develops and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and software for 3D vision applications in machinery, vehicles, robotics, and infrastructure.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of its OS scanning sensors and DF solid-state flash sensors, complemented by software and support services.

Key customers include manufacturers and operators in the automotive, industrial automation, robotics, and smart infrastructure sectors seeking advanced perception solutions.

Ouster operates at scale within the lidar technology market, leveraging a portfolio of high-resolution digital sensors and proprietary software. The company’s strategy centers on enabling 3D vision for a diverse range of industries, positioning itself as a critical supplier in automation and intelligent systems. Its competitive edge lies in advanced sensor technology and a focus on scalable, software-driven solutions for next-generation applications.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 21 sale of Ouster stock by Board of Directors member Susan Heystee does not appear to be a red flag for investors. Company shares soared in May, eventually hitting a 52-week high of $45.95 on May 27, just days after Heystee’s transaction.

Her disposition looks like she was capitalizing on the rising stock price to capture some gains. She still retained over 35,000 shares after the sale, suggesting she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings.

Ouster stock surged after the company announced first quarter earnings on May 5. It reported record Q1 product revenue and 13 straight quarters of sales growth. Its Q1 revenue of $48.6 million represented a whopping 49% year-over-year increase.

The company’s success is thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. Physical AI systems, such as self-driving cars and robots, benefit from Ouster’s lidar products.

As a result, it is likely to see ongoing revenue growth as AI adoption expands. In fact, Ouster predicts Q2 sales to accelerate to around $50 million. This means shareholders are wise to retain holdings to capture further upside, as it seems Heystee is doing.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.