Ouster Announces Board Changes and New Severance Plan

November 05, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Ouster, Inc. recently saw changes in its Board of Directors with the resignations of Karin Rådström and Kristin Slanina, who will continue in advisory roles, and the appointments of Christina Correia and Stephen Skaggs. Additionally, the company has implemented a new Executive Change in Control and Severance Plan, offering financial benefits to executives in the event of certain terminations or company control changes, positioning the company for stability and strategic growth.

