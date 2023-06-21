Ousted Texas law dean gets tenure in settlement with school over bias lawsuit

By Karen Sloan

June 21 (Reuters) - The former dean of Texas Southern University’s law school has settled her gender bias lawsuit with its board of regents, in a deal that gives her tenure following her ouster last year.

A federal judge in Houston on Thursday dismissed Joan Bullock’s lawsuit following the settlement agreement. Bullock, who served as dean of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law from 2019 to 2022, claimed that she was ousted without cause from the deanship and stripped of tenured faculty position, even though male deans in the past were allowed to remain on the faculty after their deanships ended.

The university had argued she was never granted tenure.

Bullock last week was among four Texas Southern faculty members given tenure by the board of regents, according to the board's public meeting agenda.

Bullock’s attorney, Todd Slobin, confirmed she had received tenure and said she will be rejoining the law school faculty soon. A Texas Southern spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

Bullock said in her lawsuit that she brought stability to the law school, which previously had been found to be out of compliance with several American Bar Association accreditation standards including one requiring schools to maintain “sound admissions policies.” The school was also embroiled in an admissions scandal involving allegations of bribery, which resulted in a former admissions dean being charged with theft.

The university asserted in court papers that Bullock’s deanship was marked by declining pass rates on the Texas bar exam, student backlash against her leadership, and a vote of no confidence by the faculty.

