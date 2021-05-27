World Markets

Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed from military detention

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister were freed on Wednesday night after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aid to the vice president said.

Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts.

Vice President Assimi Goita announced their resignations on Wednesday.

    Most Popular