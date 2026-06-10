Is OUST Stock a Buy Right Now? Here's What the Setup Shows

Ouster, Inc. OUST is no longer just a lidar company. It is building a sensing-and-perception platform for the physical world — combining digital lidar, cameras, edge AI compute, and software that helps machines and infrastructure see, interpret, and act. That repositioning is easy to say but what makes it interesting is that the numbers are starting to back it up.

OUST Revenue Story

Start with the baseline. Ouster delivered record product revenue of $49 million in the first quarter of 2026, extending a streak of 13 consecutive quarters of product revenue growth. More than 12,600 lidar and camera sensors shipped in the quarter— a figure that matters because it signals customers are not just evaluating the technology, they are deploying it at scale.

Gross margin held at 43%, above the company's own long-term target range of 35-40%. With roughly $175 million in cash and no debt, Ouster has the financial runway to execute without being forced into dilutive moves. The foundation is solid.

Ouster, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ouster, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ouster, Inc. Quote

OUST Smart Infrastructure: Where the Visibility Lives

Among Ouster's verticals, smart infrastructure stands out as the clearest near-term growth engine— and it was the largest revenue contributor in the last reported quarter. Million-dollar BlueCity traffic actuation wins across Arizona, Michigan, and the Northeast are not pipeline promises. They are active deployments. The Georgia Department of Transportation expansion across more than 30 intersections tells a similar story.

The most striking proof point came yesterday, when Ouster completed a BlueCity lidar deployment at more than 40 highway locations around MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — awarded by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. When a state agency puts your sensors at a World Cup venue, the technology conversation shifts from evaluation to validation.

Underneath these wins sits a growing software base: BlueCity has more than 700 contracted deployments, Gemini is live at more than 550 sites. That installed base is what converts a hardware business into a platform— recurring touchpoints, higher software attach rates, and stickier customer relationships over time.

OUST Catalyst to Watch: Rev8 Adoption

The swing factor for the second half of 2026 is Rev8, Ouster's first native color lidar platform, which began shipping in May. Higher resolution, longer range, better safety certifications, lower production costs— Rev8 is designed to open use cases that older lidar architectures simply cannot address, from high-speed autonomy to safety-critical industrial environments.

Adoption is still early. Many customers are in evaluation or planning stages. But that is precisely where the upside lives — if Rev8 conversion accelerates through the back half of 2026, it becomes a meaningful revenue driver on top of an already-growing base. Qualification on NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion platform and collaborations with robotics players like FieldAI and Gecko Robotics suggest the pipeline is real.

Where AEVA and INVZ Fit the Picture

Ouster is not alone in chasing this opportunity. Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA brings a differentiated FMCW lidar architecture that simultaneously captures velocity and distance — a meaningful edge in traffic and mobility applications where object motion matters as much as presence. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ targets automotive-grade safety certifications with its InnovizTwo platform, competing directly for the kind of infrastructure and autonomous vehicle programs where Ouster's Rev8 also aims to qualify.

Both companies validate that demand for reliable perception in infrastructure and autonomy is real and growing. They also keep competitive pressure honest — which is exactly why Ouster's software footprint and deployment depth matter beyond raw sensor specs.

Headwinds Worth Watching

The royalty step-down is the number investors need to keep in view. Ouster collected $22.8 million in royalties in 2025. That drops to less than $5 million in 2026. As that tailwind fades, the entire growth narrative rests on product volume, deployment expansion, and Rev8 adoption — which is where it should rest, but it tightens the margin for execution error.

Operating expenses are also guided 5-8% higher year over year, largely tied to StereoLabs integration. The path to Ouster's 2027 profitability target is achievable — but it requires the second half to deliver.

OUST Bottom Line: Proof Points Are Piling Up

Carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OUST offers investors a focused infrastructure perception story with verifiable deployments, a growing software base, and a high-visibility product catalyst in Rev8. The World Cup deployment is not a marketing footnote — it is the kind of real-world validation that opens agency doors. The setup is credible. Execution through the back half of 2026 is what turns credible into compelling. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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