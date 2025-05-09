$OUST stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OUST stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,486,217 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OUST:
$OUST Insider Trading Activity
$OUST insiders have traded $OUST stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK WEINSWIG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,087 shares for an estimated $509,702.
- CHARLES ANGUS PACALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,954 shares for an estimated $498,971 and 0 sales.
- DARIEN SPENCER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,366 shares for an estimated $148,338.
- MEGAN CHUNG (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 13,671 shares for an estimated $132,480
- MARK FRICHTL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,045 shares for an estimated $49,326 and 0 sales.
- CHEN GENG (Interim CFO) sold 3,050 shares for an estimated $23,269
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $OUST stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 760,859 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,297,696
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 583,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,130,370
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 560,953 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,854,845
- EVR RESEARCH LP added 437,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,342,584
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 376,805 shares (+228.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,604,557
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 336,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,968
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 320,742 shares (+113.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,919,467
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$OUST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OUST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OUST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OUST forecast page.
You can track data on $OUST on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.