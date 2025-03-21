$OUST stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OUST stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,445,460 of trading volume.

$OUST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OUST:

$OUST insiders have traded $OUST stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK WEINSWIG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,087 shares for an estimated $509,702 .

. CHARLES ANGUS PACALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,954 shares for an estimated $498,971 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARIEN SPENCER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,366 shares for an estimated $148,338 .

. MEGAN CHUNG (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 13,671 shares for an estimated $132,480

MARK FRICHTL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,045 shares for an estimated $49,326 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHEN GENG (Interim CFO) sold 3,050 shares for an estimated $23,269

$OUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $OUST stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

