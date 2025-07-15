Stocks
$OUST stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 15, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative

$OUST stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $137,975,141 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OUST:

$OUST Insider Trading Activity

$OUST insiders have traded $OUST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARIEN SPENCER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,475 shares for an estimated $62,529.
  • MEGAN CHUNG (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 2,828 shares for an estimated $53,066
  • CHEN GENG (Interim CFO) sold 3,050 shares for an estimated $23,269

$OUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $OUST stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OUST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
  • Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

$OUST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OUST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OUST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.84.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Casey Ryan from WestPark Capital set a target price of $13.68 on 05/09/2025
  • Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $16.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 03/21/2025
  • Kevin Garrigan from Rosenblatt set a target price of $17.0 on 03/21/2025

