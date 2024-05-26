Ourgame International Focused on Asset Recovery

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd (HK:6899) has released an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Limited is actively pursuing the recovery of historical loans and receivables, including a HK$5 million loan to former executive Mr. Frank Ng, now under police investigation for suspected criminal acts. The company has achieved a legal victory with the ICC Arbitral Award, requiring Spoville and its major shareholder to repay the principal amount of the convertible bonds and related costs, a decision recently upheld by a Korean court. Ourgame is committed to recovering these funds and safeguarding shareholder interests, promising updates in compliance with the Listing Rules.

