Ourgame International Announces Board and Committees

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd (HK:6899) has released an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company, has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of four committees, effective from May 22, 2024. The board includes an executive director, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. LU Jingsheng serving as Chairman and CEO. The four committees are Audit, Remuneration, Nomination and Corporate Governance, and Risk Prevention and Digital Assets Management, each with designated members from the board.

