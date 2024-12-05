Ourgame Faces Challenges with AGAE Deconsolidation

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd (HK:6899) has released an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd has announced the deconsolidation of its subsidiary, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE), after concerns over losing control due to a recent share subscription agreement with Blue Planet New Energy Technology Limited. The company is seeking to address this issue through legal channels and is no longer consolidating AGAE’s results in its financial statements.

