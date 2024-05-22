Ourgame Announces Board Resignations Amicably

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd (HK:6899) has released an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd has announced the resignation of non-executive Directors Mr. Hua Yumin and Ms. Wang Ruyuan, effective from 22 May 2024, due to other work commitments. Both directors have departed amicably, without any disagreements with the Board or issues that shareholders should be concerned with. The Board has expressed its sincere thanks to both for their service and contributions during their tenure.

