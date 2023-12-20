OurCrowd to invest $50 million in Israeli start-ups impacted by war

JERUSALEM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - OurCrowd, one of Israel's largest venture capital investors, has set up a new $50 million fund to invest in startups directly impacted by Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

OurCrowd said on Wednesday that it had already received $13 million in capital commitments and approved eight investments from the so-called Israel Resilience Fund. It said it was focused on more than 50 startups affected by the crisis or which are developing "critical solutions related to the security situation".

These include environmental impact, emergency medicine, food security, cybersecurity and reconstruction, while many companies need additional financing but the current fundraising environment is challenging.

"Many venture-backed companies in Israel are already struggling due to the global venture slowdown and now face even more serious obstacles due to the war in Gaza, requiring immediate, focused investment," said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.

The fund, he added, "will seek to create outsized returns for investors by taking advantage of discounted valuations in the current market, while supporting numerous Israeli companies to survive the crisis and flourish in the long run."

Among the companies to receive funding are Carrar, an electric vehicle battery tech firm that was forced to relocate from its headquarters near the Gaza border, and BlueTree, a company developing technology to reduce sugar in beverages and which has relocated from its facility near the Lebanese border in the wake of rocket attacks from Hezbollah.

Autonomous robot startup Verobotics, where key staff have been called up for reserve duty, and Edgybees, a provider of augmented reality tools for drone operators, will also receive funding.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

