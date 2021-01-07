'Our Vaccine Safety Systems Haven't Picked Up Any Worrisome Signals:' CDC

(RTTNews) - Anaphylaxis cases after administering Covid-19 vaccine are still rare, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Anyone with a history of an immediate allergic reaction to injectable vaccine and people with a history of anaphylaxis due to any cause should be observed for 30 minutes after vaccination. Our vaccine safety systems haven't picked up any worrisome signals," said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

CDC has urged healthcare providers to be ready to treat rare cases of anaphylaxis following administration of vaccines.

According to CDC, only about one in 100,000 people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine have had severe allergic reactions, thus making the benefits of immunization outweigh the known risks.

CDC documented 21 cases of anaphylaxis after administration of a reported 1,893,360 shots from 14 December to 23 December.

"This averages out to a rate of 11.1 anaphylaxis cases per one million doses administered," Messonnier said.

"Even at 11 cases per million doses administered it is a very safe vaccine," she added. "I continue to believe that the risk of Covid, and the risk of poor outcomes, especially in senior citizens, makes it imperative that people go ahead and get vaccinated as soon as it's available to them."

