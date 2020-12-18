Our Experts' Best Credit Card Advice of 2020

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past year, our personal finance experts delivered hundreds of articles with valuable credit card advice. Don't worry if you didn't catch them all, this year-end roundup highlights some of our top pieces. No matter what your credit card goals are, you'll find advice that can help on this list.

If you've ever struggled to choose the right rewards card, this is worth a read. Using the average American's spending habits, we picked four of the top rewards credit cards and did the math on how much each one would earn. You'll be able to see each card's strengths and discover which is the best fit for you.

Credit card sign-up bonuses are more popular than ever. It's not hard to earn a bonus as there are so many opportunities out there. But deciding what to do with the extra cash can be tricky. We came up with three great ways to put a sign-up bonus to use.

Raising your credit score doesn't always need to be a slow, gradual process. One of our writers was able to increase his score by over 80 points in under six months -- and he started with a score of over 700. Fortunately, he documented exactly how he did it and explained how others could do the same.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people wondered what they should do with their travel rewards. This guide covers all your options, along with the pros and cons of each one. By the end, you should have a better idea of which route fits your financial needs and gets the most value for your points.

You're only required to make your minimum credit card payment every month. But if you do this regularly, it can have serious consequences. We provide a full breakdown of how much credit card interest costs and how long it will take to pay off credit card debt if you only pay the minimum. It's a must-read if you're new to credit cards.

If you want a more rewarding holiday season, this article covers all the bases. We go over smart ways to earn more credit card rewards on your holiday expenses, as well as what to avoid. And even though this advice is for the holiday season, it can be useful all year round.

As you can see, this roundup includes something for everyone. You can find ways to maximize your rewards, decide how to use sign-up bonuses and travel points, increase your credit score, and avoid debt. Most importantly, these articles are packed with tips that can improve your financial situation.

Our credit card expert uses the card we reveal below, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases until late 2021, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.