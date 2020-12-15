Our Experts' Best Banking Advice of 2020

Image source: Getty Images

There's no denying 2020 has been a tough year for most of us, not only because of the pandemic itself, but also because of the nationwide lockdowns' economic effects on workers and their families. Knowing how to effectively manage our money is key to navigating these challenging times, and it'll continue to be essential as we get back to normal.

To that end, I've put together this list of some of The Ascent's most valuable banking advice from this year that we can all take into 2021.



Many Americans saw their incomes fall significantly this year, but for others, living off $20,000 was always the norm. While a low income poses significant financial challenges, there are steps you can take to help your dollars stretch further.

Our article goes into detail about how low-income households can save on housing, utilities, food, and transportation, as well as how they can overcome debt that might keep them from improving their financial situations.

Surviving is one thing, but to move beyond living paycheck-to-paycheck, you have to build your financial security. That means coming up with a strategy for tackling any debts, as well as identifying your financial goals and working toward them.

While everyone's situation is different, this article does a great job covering some of the basics. It explains everything from budgeting and emergency funds to debt repayment and investing.

This year, a lot of people have redone their budgets or made one for the first time. Some people find this process intimidating, especially if their income and expenses fluctuate from month to month, but it's not as complicated as it first appears.

Though this article was originally aimed at those temporarily or permanently laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its advice is sound for building a budget any time. And with a new year approaching, now's the perfect time to review your budget and follow these steps to create a new one for 2021.

We often talk about the importance of saving, but we don't always know how to tell whether we have enough put away or what to do with the money we've got. The answers are unique to every person, but there are a few general principles we should all bear in mind.

This article examines how best to prioritize savings goals and which types of accounts work best for each type of savings. Whether your goal is to be better prepared for emergencies, to save enough for a comfortable retirement, or to provide for your children's education, you'll find valuable information here.

Savings account APYs have taken a huge hit this year, leaving many looking for alternative places to stash their cash without exposing themselves to too much risk. A certificate of deposit (CD) or a CD ladder -- several CDs with different term lengths -- is one solid option right now, though there are a few things to know before you build one.

This article goes over the basics of a CD ladder, some pros and cons of putting your money in a CD vs. a savings account, and how to choose your CDs to maximize the benefits and minimize potential pitfalls.



