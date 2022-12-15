Markets
CROX

Our Biggest Investing Mistakes and Lessons Learned in 2022

December 15, 2022 — 07:45 am EST

Written by Travis Hoium and Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

Looking back on 2022, it's important to learn from the mistakes we make, and that's what we're here to do. In the video below, Jon Quast and Travis Hoium discuss their mistakes and what they're taking from the year to be better investors in 2023.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 14, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Crocs
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Crocs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Axon Enterprise, Crocs, and Lemonade. Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Axon Enterprise, and Cloudflare. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Axon Enterprise, Cloudflare, and Lemonade. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX
AXON
AAPL
NET
LMND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.