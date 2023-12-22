Our 2023 'Short-Term Investor' Winners! Did You Ride The Rally?

(RTTNews) - The stock market has taken investors on a wild ride this year, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. Following an early 2023 surge, stocks witnessed some turbulence as concerns mounted over inflation, rising interest rates, banking turmoil, and escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide.

Yet despite the challenges, the resilience of the U.S. economy and robust corporate earnings have kept the bulls running. Most investors have had a profitable year, with stellar returns. A select group of high-flyers have soared above the throng, delivering outsized gains. Of course, we've had some decliners too. But the winners have far outnumbered the decliners.

Overall, it's been a good year for investors. Though the journey has been bumpy at times, those who stayed the course have been rewarded.

Here's how some of our stock picks have fared in 2023:

Quantum computer maker IonQ Inc. (IONQ) tops our list, returning over 300 percent since our alert in March 2023. We profiled the stock on March 31, 2023, when it was trading around $5.35. IONQ hit the 52-week high of $21.60 on September 12, 2023, reflecting an impressive gain of 303.7 percent from our published price.

Looking Ahead…

IonQ raised its FY23 revenue guidance range to $21.2 million - $22.0 million, with bookings expectations ranging between $60.0 million and $63.0 million. Previously, the company expected FY23 revenue in the range of $18.9 million - $19.3 million, with booking in the range of $49 million - $56 million. For the fourth quarter of 2023, IonQ expects revenue of $5.3 million - $6.1 million. Wall Street analysts estimate revenue of $21.69 million for 2023 and $5.76 million for the fourth quarter.

**

Another stock pick worth mentioning is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). We alerted this specialty retailer to our subscribers on January 9, 2023, when it was trading around $26.40. The stock reached an intra-day high of $56.79 on September 29, 2023, representing a gain of 115.1 percent. ANF further rose to an all-time high of $93.73 on December 21, 2023, equating to a gain of about 255 percent from our published price.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales growth to be up low double-digits compared to the fourth quarter 2022 level of $1.2 billion. Included in this outlook is the expected benefit of about 375 basis points from the 53rd financial reporting week.

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects net sales growth of 12% - 14% from $3.7 billion in 2022. This is an increase to the previous outlook of growth of around 10%. Also, fiscal 2023 includes a 53rd week for reporting purposes, along with net store expansion. The 53rd week is estimated to add about $45 million to total net sales in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

**

The other standout performer was Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), delivering a 95.3 percent return. We alerted our subscribers to METC at an opening price of $10.21 on October 17, 2023. The stock hit a 52-week high of $19.94 on November 14, representing a gain of 95.3 percent from our published price.

Earlier this month, Ramaco's Board of Directors approved an increase in the Class A dividend by 10%. This is the third increase since the original dividend was declared in 2022.

**

Our alert on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) was published on March 8, 2023, when it was trading around $125. The stock rose to an intraday high of $235.63 on November 29, 2023, representing a gain of about 88.5 percent. CRWD further rose and hit a new 52-week high of $261.81 on December 18, 2023, marking a gain of 109.4 percent from our published price.

What's In Store for Q4, FY?

For the fourth quarter, the company projects non-GAAP net income in the range of $199.6 million - $202.1 million, or $0.81 - $0.82 per share, with total revenue between $836.6 million and $840.0 million. Analysts look for earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter.

For the full year, CRWD now sees non-GAAP net income in the range of $715.2 million - $717.7 million, or $2.95 - $2.96 per share, with total revenue between $3.047 billion and $3.050 billion. Analysts estimate earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion for the full year.

**

Commercial-stage oncology company Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) was featured on our 'Short-Term Investor' on August 9, 2023, when it was trading at around $33.45. MRTX hit a 52-week high of $64.41 in intraday on October 6, representing a gain of 92.6 percent from our published price.

On November 10, 2023, this biotechnology company announced that following a re-examination procedure, it has received a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on KRAZATI (adagrasib) as a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C -mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer and disease progression after at least one prior systemic therapy.

**

On May 4, 2023, we identified Lemonade Inc. (LMND), when the property and casualty insurance provider was trading at around $12.92. LMND reached a 52-week high of $24.81 on July 19, 2023, up 92 percent from our published price.

Moving forward, the company sees Q4 revenue in the range of $107 million - $109 million, and FY23 revenue of $421 million - $423 million. Previously, LMND expected FY23 revenue to be $402 million - $408 million. Wall Street analysts estimate revenue of $111 million for the fourth quarter and $426.5 million for 2023.

**

Software products provider Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) recorded a new 52-week high of $45.67 on December 20, 2023, before closing at $44.64. We alerted our subscribers to VRNS in March 2023 when it was trading around $25.50. Since our alert, the stock has gained 79 percent.

Q4, FY23 Outlook

The company expects Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 - $0.24 and revenue of $150 million - $154 million, or y-o-y growth of 5% - 8%. For FY23, VRNS now sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 - $0.33, with revenue of $495 million - $499 million, or y-o-y growth of 5%. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $0.23 per share on revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter and EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $496.66 million for the full year.

**

Consumer tech company Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) was featured on our 'Short-Term Investor' on October 3, 2023, at $28.51. The stock reached an intra-day high of $49.65 on December 20, 2023, implying a gain of 74.1 percent from our published price.

Last month, the company raised its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2023. ODD now sees FY23 adjusted EPS in the range of $1.21 - $1.23 versus the prior outlook range of $1.11 - $1.17, with net revenue between $493 million and $497 million versus a prior target of $475 million - $480 million. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $496.52 million for 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the company expected adjusted earnings of $0.10 - $0.12 per share and net revenue of $82 million - $85 million. Analysts expect EPS of $0.11 and revenue of $85.2 million for the quarter.

**

Cybersecurity provider SentinelOne Inc. (S) reached a new 52-week high of $27.86 on December 20, 2023, before closing at $26.50. We alerted our subscribers to S on September 1, 2023, at an opening price of $16.63. Since our alert, the stock has gained 67.5 percent.

Q3, FY24 Guidance

The company projects Q3 revenue of $156 million, while twenty-six Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $154.2 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company now sees revenue to be $605 million versus the previously communicated range of $590 million - $600 million. Analysts look for revenue of $594.77 million for fiscal 2024.

Further, the company expects full-year ARR to grow in the high 30% range, adding about $195 million in net new ARR in fiscal year '24. This is a higher ARR growth rate compared to the company's prior expectation of mid-30%.

**

Data analytics company Elastic N.V. (ESTC) was published on September 1, 2023, when the stock was trading around $71.27. Shares of ESTC reached a new 52-week high of $118.24 on December 8, 2023, implying a gain of 65.9 percent from our published price.

**

We published real-time 3D development tools and services provider Unity Software Inc. (U) on May 11, 2023, at an opening price of $30.27. The stock touched a 52-week high of $50.08 on July 19, returning a gain of 65.4 percent.

**

Cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has returned over 60% since our alert in May 2023. We profiled NCLH on May 1, 2023, when it was trading around $13.90. The stock hit the 52-week high of $22.75 on July 12, 2023, reflecting a gain of 63.7 percent from our published price.

Looking ahead, the company expects to report an adjusted loss of about $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter and a profit of about $0.73 per share for the full year 2023. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimate a loss of $0.14 per share for the quarter and $0.75 EPS for 2023.

**

A few other stock picks that had returns exceeding 50 percent include GTLS, SQ, UDMY, CRSP, EHTH…

Engineered cryogenic equipment maker Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) was featured on our 'Short-Term Investor' on April 12, 2023, at an opening price of $117.51. GTLS reached a 52-week high of $184.65 on September 1, 2023, representing a gain of 57.1 percent from our published price.

GTLS updated its full-year 2023 sales guidance to $3.45 billion - $3.50 billion versus the prior outlook of $3.66 billion - $3.80 billion. FY23 adjusted earnings target range is $6.05 - $6.25 per share, narrowed from the company's prior guidance range of $5.70 - $6.70 per share. Wall Street analysts estimate EPS of $5.98 and revenue of $3.46 billion for 2023.

For FY24, the company projects sales of about $5.1 billion and an adjusted earnings per share estimate of $14.00 plus. Eighteen Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $11.29 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion for FY24.

**

EdTech company Udemy Inc. (UDMY) was featured on our 'Short-Term Investor' on November 3, 2023, at an opening price of $10.29. UDMY reached a new 52-week high of $16.01 on December 14, 2023, marking a gain of 55.6 percent from our published price.

Q4, FY23 Outlook

The company sees Q4 revenue in the range of $184 million - $187 million, while Wall Street analysts look for revenue of $183.94 million for the fourth quarter.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company now projects revenue in the range of $723 million - $726 million versus the previously communicated range of $712 million - $720 million. Thirteen Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $717.79 million for 2023.

**

We alerted our subscribers to this gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) on August 8, 2023, at an opening price of $49.27. The stock recorded a new 52-week high of $76.97 on December 8, 2023, representing a gain of 56.2 percent from our published price.

As recently as on December 8, Vertex Pharma (VRTX) and CRISPR announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), a CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited cell therapy, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).

**

Health insurance marketplace eHealth Inc. (EHTH) was published on January 25, 2023, when it was trading around $6.84. The stock touched a 52-week high of $10.57 on March 7, 2023, representing a gain of 54.5 percent.

EHTH reaffirmed its guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2023. Total revenue for 2023 is still expected to be in the range of $439 million - $459 million, and GAAP net loss in the range of $46 million - $26 million.

**

