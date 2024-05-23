News & Insights

OUE REIT’s Smooth Sailing Annual Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust held its tenth annual general meeting on April 24, 2024, without any significant questions from unitholders regarding the agenda. The meeting took place at the Hilton Singapore Orchard, and the minutes have been documented for stakeholders’ reference. The announcement was made by OUE REIT Management, emphasizing the smooth proceedings of the AGM.

