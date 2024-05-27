News & Insights

OUE REIT Pioneers Swap Deal with Carbon Credits

May 27, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.

OUE REIT Management has executed an innovative deal with OCBC, involving an interest rate swap complemented by voluntary carbon credits, marking a first for the company. The $75 million transaction not only hedges against interest rate risk but also supports carbon reduction projects in Southeast Asia, aligning with OUE REIT’s ambitious environmental goals. This strategic move showcases OUE REIT’s commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions as part of its broader ESG Vision 2030.

