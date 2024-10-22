OUE Limited Announces New Green Notes Issuance

OUE Ltd. (SG:LJ3) has released an update.

OUE Limited has announced the proposed issuance of S$50 million 4% green notes due 2029, consolidating with an existing S$150 million series under its S$3 billion multicurrency debt issuance program. The proceeds will finance eligible green projects in line with international green finance standards. This move underscores OUE’s commitment to sustainable finance initiatives.

