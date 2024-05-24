OUE Limited AGM Concludes Smoothly

OUE Ltd. (SG:LJ3) has released an update.

OUE Limited has successfully conducted its Sixty-First Annual General Meeting (AGM) with no significant shareholder questions submitted ahead of the resolutions. The AGM took place at the Hilton Singapore Orchard’s Grand Ballroom, and the minutes of the meeting are now officially recorded. This indicates a smooth proceeding of the AGM, reflecting stability in the company’s governance.

