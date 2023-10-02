OTTR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.53, changing hands as low as $73.22 per share. Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $52.60 per share, with $92.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.53.

